Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Decreases By 31.8%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SKFRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

SKFRY traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 37,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,567. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

