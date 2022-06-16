Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 57.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,677,400 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 1,062,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,774.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $12.70 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
