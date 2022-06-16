Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Decreases By 33.6%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.