Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Decreases By 29.5%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 418,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 322,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,095. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $874.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 62.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.96%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

