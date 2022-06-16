Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Decreases By 22.9%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.99. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

