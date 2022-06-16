Short Interest in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expands By 38.1%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,604. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.