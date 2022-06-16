Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Expands By 49.9%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the May 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 29,132.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,195,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

