Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Rises By 39.6%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,671. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carter’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Carter’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carter’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carter’s by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.