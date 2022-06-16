Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Declines By 18.1%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
NASDAQ:CD opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
