Short Interest in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Expands By 40.9%

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,472. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,880,000.

