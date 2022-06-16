Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Grows By 27.4%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $87.11. 55,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,385. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.22. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

