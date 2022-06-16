Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Drops By 31.5%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBBPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FIBRA Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FIBRA Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

OTCMKTS:FBBPF remained flat at $$2.68 during trading hours on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.