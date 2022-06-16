Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Decreases By 32.5%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,826,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 2,703,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.
FRHLF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 87,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $13.97.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.
About Freehold Royalties (Get Rating)
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
