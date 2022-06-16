Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Declines By 17.8%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRINGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,200 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of MRIN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 117,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,482. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

