Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Declines By 17.8%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,200 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of MRIN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 117,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,482. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

