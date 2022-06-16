Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Declines By 25.8%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MONDY stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,424. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
