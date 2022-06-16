Short Interest in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Decreases By 17.8%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

PLNT traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 988,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,065. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Planet Fitness by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

