Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Decreases By 25.0%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Get Prada alerts:

Shares of Prada stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484. Prada has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.