Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Rises By 37.2%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EMD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,680. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,489.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,576 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,589,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 638.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 218,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 188,854 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

