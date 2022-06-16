Siena Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.65. 1,078,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,504,457. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.