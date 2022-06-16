Siena Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Siena Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,805. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

