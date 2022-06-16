Siena Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $208.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day moving average of $243.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

