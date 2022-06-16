Siena Capital LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($122.92) to €119.00 ($123.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.31. 45,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

