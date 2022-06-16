Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,997,000 after purchasing an additional 296,374 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 419,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.85. 1,243,871 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

