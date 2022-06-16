Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 87,501 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 3.0% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 339,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,604. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49.

