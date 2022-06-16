Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 238,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.9% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 228,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

