Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 218,769 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,854,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,675,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.52. 122,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

