Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,549 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,885,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 117,908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Truist Financial upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.18. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

