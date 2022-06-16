Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

PZA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,624. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

