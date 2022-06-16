Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Trading Down 1.3%

Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.23. 5,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 93,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $302,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.