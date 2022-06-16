Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Sino Land stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Sino Land has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $8.29.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.