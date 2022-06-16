Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Socket Mobile by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Socket Mobile by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCKT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.07. 9,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.85. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 18.66%.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

