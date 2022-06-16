Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Up 37.1% in May

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SLNO remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,543,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,084. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

