Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Up 37.1% in May

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:SLNO remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,543,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,084. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Soleno Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
