Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Insider Henry Ji Acquires 10,000 Shares

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) insider Henry Ji purchased 10,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,065,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,129.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SRNE opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

