Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Shares Down 0.2%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 1,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.90% of Sound Equity Income ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

