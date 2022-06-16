Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWX. Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $46,660,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after buying an additional 378,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

