SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.31. 716,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401,730. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average of $174.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.