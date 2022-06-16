Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Short Interest Update

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPIWF traded down 0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 18.60. 20,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,867. Spie has a 12-month low of 18.60 and a 12-month high of 19.20.
Spie Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spie (SPIWF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Spie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.