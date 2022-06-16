Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Short Interest Update

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIWF traded down 0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 18.60. 20,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,867. Spie has a 12-month low of 18.60 and a 12-month high of 19.20.

Spie Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPIE SA engages in the provision business support services. It operates through the following segments: France, Germany & Central Europe, North-Western Europe, and Oil & Gas and Nuclear. The France segment includes French activities in multi-technical services and communications. The Germany & Central Europe segment comprises the group’s activities in Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Switzerland in multi-technical services.

