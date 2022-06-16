Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SRUUF traded down 0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 10.40. The company had a trading volume of 578,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,979. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 52 week low of 7.50 and a 52 week high of 16.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is 12.33.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

