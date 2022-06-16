SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.45

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 151136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.49) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.70) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,440.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

