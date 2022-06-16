SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Insider Sells $89,400.00 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

