Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,589,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,617,013. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

