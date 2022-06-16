Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) shares were down 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.
About Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starpharma (SPHRY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.