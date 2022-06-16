Status Price Reaches $0.0260 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Status coin can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $90.26 million and approximately $11.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,449.52 or 0.99886918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00114248 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.