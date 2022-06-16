Stephens Inc. AR Has $32.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,841,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $8.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.25. 81,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,044. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.41 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

