Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,933 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,382,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.37. 189,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $139.98 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.