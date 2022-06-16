Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for about 3.7% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Match Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.35.

MTCH traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 57,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,413. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.87 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

