Stewart Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stewart Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up approximately 1.8% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after purchasing an additional 803,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.54. 65,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,917. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

