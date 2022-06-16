Stock Traders Buy High Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.
Shares of PHM stock traded down $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $36.20. 85,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,292. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.09.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.
About PulteGroup (Get Rating)
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.