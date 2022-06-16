Stock Traders Buy High Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $36.20. 85,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,292. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

