Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 116,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 75.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xerox by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 283,573 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

