StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.
In other news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Armstrong Flooring (Get Rating)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.
